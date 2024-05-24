One Identity Password Manager Description

One Identity Password Manager is a self-service password management solution that enables end users to reset forgotten passwords and unlock accounts without help desk intervention. The product implements password policies and extends access management beyond Active Directory-controlled systems. The solution provides administrators with logging and reporting capabilities to monitor password-related activities. It supports multiple domain environments and integrates with Windows, UNIX, and Linux operating systems. The product includes two-factor authentication services for administrative and end-user access. Users access the solution through a web-based interface that works across multiple devices and browsers. Administrators can create custom workflows using a drag-and-drop interface to configure password reset and account unlock processes. The system includes secret question and answer policies for user verification. Password Manager includes Power BI-based analytics for usage statistics and reporting. The solution offers password policy management to define rules for password acceptance or rejection. Administrators can configure user scopes to control which groups have access to the self-service portal. The product supports offline password reset capabilities for users who cannot access the network. It provides secure communication through data encryption and HTTPS configuration. The system includes notification features that allow users to receive email alerts for pre-selected events.