Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management Logo

Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management

Secrets management solution for DevOps tools and cloud workloads

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management Description

CipherTrust Secrets Management is a secrets management solution powered by Akeyless that protects and automates access to secrets across DevOps tools and cloud workloads. The product manages various types of secrets including credentials, certificates, API keys, and tokens. The solution provides centralized management for all secret types and is designed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering with scalability for enterprise deployments. CipherTrust Secrets Management is accessible from the CipherTrust Manager dashboard through a unified interface using the same credentials. The product can be licensed independently from CipherTrust Manager or used in combination with it. The solution supports automated credential rotation, secrets sharing, dynamic just-in-time secret generation and management, and provides logs of secrets use for auditing and compliance purposes. It works across hybrid, multi-cloud, multi-tenant, on-premises and legacy systems via human or machine access. The product integrates with third-party DevOps tools and platforms to facilitate secrets management within existing development workflows.

Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management FAQ

Common questions about Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management is Secrets management solution for DevOps tools and cloud workloads developed by Thales. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Automation, Centralized Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →