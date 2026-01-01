Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management Description

CipherTrust Secrets Management is a secrets management solution powered by Akeyless that protects and automates access to secrets across DevOps tools and cloud workloads. The product manages various types of secrets including credentials, certificates, API keys, and tokens. The solution provides centralized management for all secret types and is designed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering with scalability for enterprise deployments. CipherTrust Secrets Management is accessible from the CipherTrust Manager dashboard through a unified interface using the same credentials. The product can be licensed independently from CipherTrust Manager or used in combination with it. The solution supports automated credential rotation, secrets sharing, dynamic just-in-time secret generation and management, and provides logs of secrets use for auditing and compliance purposes. It works across hybrid, multi-cloud, multi-tenant, on-premises and legacy systems via human or machine access. The product integrates with third-party DevOps tools and platforms to facilitate secrets management within existing development workflows.