LastPass Passkeys Logo

LastPass Passkeys

by LastPass

Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and management capabilities

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Password ManagementAuthenticationBrowser Security
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LastPass Passkeys Description

LastPass Passkeys is a password management solution that enables users to create, store, and manage passkeys alongside traditional passwords. The product uses cryptographic key pairs consisting of public and private keys, where the public key is shared with websites and apps while the private key remains secured in the user's LastPass vault. The solution provides cross-platform synchronization of passkeys across all devices, browsers, and operating systems. Users can access their passkeys through LastPass browser extensions and mobile applications. The product aims to reduce reliance on traditional passwords by offering passkey-based authentication that eliminates risks associated with password reuse, phishing, and credential theft. LastPass Passkeys integrates passkey management into the existing LastPass password vault infrastructure, allowing users to manage both passkeys and passwords from a single interface. The product supports passwordless vault login, enabling users to access their vault without typing a master password. The solution is available for personal and business use cases, with support for credential sharing among family members and coworkers. It includes security features such as a security dashboard that identifies weak, reused, and old passwords with personalized recommendations and alerts.

LastPass Passkeys FAQ

Common questions about LastPass Passkeys including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

LastPass Passkeys is Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and management capabilities developed by LastPass. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Password Management, Authentication, Browser Security.

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