SaltyCloud Stache Description

Stache is a cloud-based credential management solution designed for organizations to securely store, share, and escrow sensitive keys, passwords, and certificates. The platform enables organizations to protect sensitive data while facilitating collaboration among team members. The tool provides escrow and recovery capabilities, allowing organizations to reliably access sensitive data when the original owner is unavailable. This addresses continuity concerns in distributed and federated organizational structures. Stache includes built-in API capabilities for storing and escrowing S/MIME digital certificates, with specific support for certificates issued via InCommon. The platform is designed for educational institutions rather than personal use cases. The solution is built to operate at scale for large, distributed, and federated organizations while maintaining simplicity for small teams. It provides a centralized platform for credential management that eliminates the need for users to rely on personal password management tools in organizational contexts.