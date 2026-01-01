SaltyCloud Stache
Cloud-based credential manager for secure storage and escrow of passwords & certs
SaltyCloud Stache
Cloud-based credential manager for secure storage and escrow of passwords & certs
SaltyCloud Stache Description
Stache is a cloud-based credential management solution designed for organizations to securely store, share, and escrow sensitive keys, passwords, and certificates. The platform enables organizations to protect sensitive data while facilitating collaboration among team members. The tool provides escrow and recovery capabilities, allowing organizations to reliably access sensitive data when the original owner is unavailable. This addresses continuity concerns in distributed and federated organizational structures. Stache includes built-in API capabilities for storing and escrowing S/MIME digital certificates, with specific support for certificates issued via InCommon. The platform is designed for educational institutions rather than personal use cases. The solution is built to operate at scale for large, distributed, and federated organizations while maintaining simplicity for small teams. It provides a centralized platform for credential management that eliminates the need for users to rely on personal password management tools in organizational contexts.
SaltyCloud Stache FAQ
Common questions about SaltyCloud Stache including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SaltyCloud Stache is Cloud-based credential manager for secure storage and escrow of passwords & certs developed by SaltyCloud. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Access Management, Certificate Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership