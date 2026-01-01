SaltyCloud Stache Logo

SaltyCloud Stache

Cloud-based credential manager for secure storage and escrow of passwords & certs

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SaltyCloud Stache Description

Stache is a cloud-based credential management solution designed for organizations to securely store, share, and escrow sensitive keys, passwords, and certificates. The platform enables organizations to protect sensitive data while facilitating collaboration among team members. The tool provides escrow and recovery capabilities, allowing organizations to reliably access sensitive data when the original owner is unavailable. This addresses continuity concerns in distributed and federated organizational structures. Stache includes built-in API capabilities for storing and escrowing S/MIME digital certificates, with specific support for certificates issued via InCommon. The platform is designed for educational institutions rather than personal use cases. The solution is built to operate at scale for large, distributed, and federated organizations while maintaining simplicity for small teams. It provides a centralized platform for credential management that eliminates the need for users to rely on personal password management tools in organizational contexts.

SaltyCloud Stache FAQ

Common questions about SaltyCloud Stache including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SaltyCloud Stache is Cloud-based credential manager for secure storage and escrow of passwords & certs developed by SaltyCloud. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Access Management, Certificate Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →