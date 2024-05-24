Sticky Password Description

Sticky Password is a password management solution developed by the team behind AVG Antivirus. The product stores and manages passwords using AES-256 encryption with PBKDF2 implementation. The solution includes two-factor authentication that requires both a master password and a generated security code. The master password is not stored on servers or transmitted over the internet, and by default is not saved on devices. Sticky Password offers local WiFi synchronization, allowing data to sync across devices without leaving the local network. The product supports biometric authentication through fingerprint scanning on Android and iOS devices. The platform includes a security dashboard that continuously monitors password strength and identifies weak, old, or reused passwords. For devices with 7th generation Intel Core processors or newer, the solution integrates Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) to store sensitive data in hardware-encrypted enclaves within the CPU. The product is available across multiple platforms and provides password strength analysis and reporting capabilities.