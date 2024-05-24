LastPass Password Generator Logo

LastPass Password Generator

by LastPass

Online password generator that creates secure, random passwords

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Password ManagementPassword CrackingAuthenticationBrowser Security+1
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LastPass Password Generator Description

LastPass Password Generator is an online tool that creates secure, random passwords based on user-defined parameters. Users can specify password length, character types (uppercase, lowercase, numbers, symbols), and readability preferences. The tool evaluates password strength using the zxcvbn library to assess security levels. The password generator is integrated into LastPass password management platform, allowing users to create and store passwords across devices. Generated passwords can be automatically saved to the LastPass vault and made available across browsers and devices. The tool supports customizable password generation with options for: - Adjustable password length - Character set selection (uppercase, lowercase, numbers, symbols) - Password strength indicators (weak, average, strong) - Easy-to-read or easy-to-say password options LastPass offers both personal and business plans that include the password generator functionality. Personal plans (Premium and Families) provide password generation, storage, and autofill capabilities. Business plans (Teams and Business) extend these features to organizational environments to address password fatigue and poor password practices. The service includes zero-knowledge encryption, where user data is encrypted locally and remains inaccessible to LastPass. Additional security features available in premium plans include dark web monitoring, security dashboard for identifying weak passwords, and multifactor authentication options.

LastPass Password Generator FAQ

Common questions about LastPass Password Generator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

LastPass Password Generator is Online password generator that creates secure, random passwords developed by LastPass. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Password Management, Password Cracking, Authentication.

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