F-Secure ID Protection is a password management and identity protection service that combines password vault functionality with data breach monitoring capabilities. The product monitors various types of personal information including email addresses, usernames, social security numbers, credit card numbers, phone numbers, bank account numbers, passport numbers, and driver's license numbers for exposure in data breaches. The service provides 24/7 online identity monitoring using a combination of human intelligence and dark web monitoring to detect if personal data has been exposed. When a breach is detected, users receive real-time alerts with expert guidance on remediation steps specific to the type of information compromised. The password management component allows users to create strong passwords, store them securely, and access them across multiple devices. It includes automatic password filling for services and supports secure online payments. The product is available for PC, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms. F-Secure ID Protection includes access to Identity Theft Help, a service that provides assistance from experts if users suspect their personal data has been stolen or misused. The product offers a 30-day free trial and includes customer support with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
