1Password Enterprise Password Manager Description

1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a credential management solution designed for organizations with 100+ users. The product provides password storage and autofill capabilities across devices and browsers, with administrative controls for managing employee access to credentials. The platform includes granular access controls that allow administrators to define what employees can access within vaults. It offers policy enforcement capabilities including requirements for strong passwords, two-factor authentication, and firewall-based access restrictions. The system provides activity logging that tracks events within the account and can integrate with SIEM tools for auditing purposes. Administrative features include dashboards that display password health metrics, usage patterns, and potential data breach indicators. The product supports custom reporting for compliance requirements and includes automated user provisioning and deprovisioning through identity provider integrations. The solution integrates with SSO providers to enable authentication without requiring master passwords. It includes cross-device synchronization and secure sharing capabilities for credentials and payment methods. The platform is designed to address shadow IT risks and credential-based attacks through centralized management and visibility into password usage across the organization.