LastPass Password Sharing Description

LastPass Password Sharing is a password management solution that enables encrypted password sharing for individuals, families, and businesses. The platform stores login credentials in encrypted password vaults and allows users to share passwords without exposing plain text credentials. For personal use, users can share individual passwords or organize them into folders for family members, including streaming credentials, WiFi information, banking details, tax documents, credit cards, and secure notes. Users maintain control over shared items and can revoke access at any time from the sharing center. For business use, the platform supports team-based password sharing with customizable permissions. Administrators can group passwords by team members or projects, set user-specific permissions for folder access, and automatically update or revoke access when employees leave the organization. Business accounts include the option to provide employees with free LastPass Families accounts. The solution includes a password generator for creating complex credentials, multifactor authentication support, and dark web monitoring for breach detection. All password sharing occurs within encrypted vaults, preventing unauthorized access through traditional insecure methods like email or text messages.