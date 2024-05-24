LastPass Password Sharing Logo

LastPass Password Sharing

by LastPass

Password manager with encrypted sharing for individuals and businesses

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Password ManagementAuthenticationPasswordsData Breach
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore IAM41 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

LastPass Password Sharing Description

LastPass Password Sharing is a password management solution that enables encrypted password sharing for individuals, families, and businesses. The platform stores login credentials in encrypted password vaults and allows users to share passwords without exposing plain text credentials. For personal use, users can share individual passwords or organize them into folders for family members, including streaming credentials, WiFi information, banking details, tax documents, credit cards, and secure notes. Users maintain control over shared items and can revoke access at any time from the sharing center. For business use, the platform supports team-based password sharing with customizable permissions. Administrators can group passwords by team members or projects, set user-specific permissions for folder access, and automatically update or revoke access when employees leave the organization. Business accounts include the option to provide employees with free LastPass Families accounts. The solution includes a password generator for creating complex credentials, multifactor authentication support, and dark web monitoring for breach detection. All password sharing occurs within encrypted vaults, preventing unauthorized access through traditional insecure methods like email or text messages.

LastPass Password Sharing FAQ

Common questions about LastPass Password Sharing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

LastPass Password Sharing is Password manager with encrypted sharing for individuals and businesses developed by LastPass. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Password Management, Authentication, Passwords.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

CatchProbe ActiveGuard Logo
CatchProbe ActiveGuard

Active Directory password monitoring against leaked credential databases

0
Outpost24 Active Directory Password Security Logo
Outpost24 Active Directory Password Security

AD password security suite with breached password protection & self-service

0
F‑Secure ID Protection Logo
F‑Secure ID Protection

Password manager with data breach monitoring and identity theft prevention

0
LastPass for Chrome Logo
LastPass for Chrome

Browser extension that securely saves passwords and auto-logs into websites.

0
LastPass Password Generator Logo
LastPass Password Generator

Online password generator that creates secure, random passwords

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox