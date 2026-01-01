Keeper Zero-Trust Security Logo

Keeper Zero-Trust Security

Enterprise password mgmt platform with zero-trust & zero-knowledge architecture

IAM
Keeper Zero-Trust Security Description

Keeper Zero-Trust Security is an enterprise password management platform built on zero-trust and zero-knowledge security architecture. The platform consists of three main solutions: Password Manager for enterprise password management with role-based access controls and multi-factor authentication enforcement; Secrets Manager for DevOps and IT security teams to manage secrets throughout the software development lifecycle; and Connection Manager, a secure remote desktop solution for implementing zero-trust security. The platform provides IT administrators with visibility and control over employee password practices across the organization. It supports least-privilege access policies and enables monitoring of password use at the organizational level. The zero-knowledge encryption model ensures that only designated users and devices can decrypt vault contents. Keeper holds SOC 2 attestation and ISO 27001 certification. The platform uses multiple layers of encryption keys at the vault, shared folder, and record levels. It is designed to help organizations transition from traditional perimeter-based security models to zero-trust network access frameworks, particularly for remote and distributed workforces. The solution addresses identity and access management requirements within zero-trust implementations, focusing on password security as a foundational component of the zero-trust model.

Keeper Zero-Trust Security FAQ

Common questions about Keeper Zero-Trust Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, IAM, Password Management.

