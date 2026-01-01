Keeper Zero-Trust Security
Enterprise password mgmt platform with zero-trust & zero-knowledge architecture
Keeper Zero-Trust Security
Enterprise password mgmt platform with zero-trust & zero-knowledge architecture
Keeper Zero-Trust Security Description
Keeper Zero-Trust Security is an enterprise password management platform built on zero-trust and zero-knowledge security architecture. The platform consists of three main solutions: Password Manager for enterprise password management with role-based access controls and multi-factor authentication enforcement; Secrets Manager for DevOps and IT security teams to manage secrets throughout the software development lifecycle; and Connection Manager, a secure remote desktop solution for implementing zero-trust security. The platform provides IT administrators with visibility and control over employee password practices across the organization. It supports least-privilege access policies and enables monitoring of password use at the organizational level. The zero-knowledge encryption model ensures that only designated users and devices can decrypt vault contents. Keeper holds SOC 2 attestation and ISO 27001 certification. The platform uses multiple layers of encryption keys at the vault, shared folder, and record levels. It is designed to help organizations transition from traditional perimeter-based security models to zero-trust network access frameworks, particularly for remote and distributed workforces. The solution addresses identity and access management requirements within zero-trust implementations, focusing on password security as a foundational component of the zero-trust model.
Keeper Zero-Trust Security FAQ
Common questions about Keeper Zero-Trust Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Keeper Zero-Trust Security is Enterprise password mgmt platform with zero-trust & zero-knowledge architecture developed by Keeper Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, IAM, Password Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership