LastPass for Chrome Logo

LastPass for Chrome

by LastPass

Browser extension that securely saves passwords and auto-logs into websites.

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Password ManagementBrowser SecurityAuthenticationPasswords
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LastPass for Chrome Description

LastPass for Chrome is a browser extension that provides password management capabilities for Google Chrome users. The extension securely stores passwords and automatically logs users into websites. The product is available across multiple platforms including Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices. Browser extensions are offered for Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Safari. Desktop applications are available for both Windows and macOS, allowing users to access and manage their LastPass vault without using a browser extension. The Windows Universal Installer installs browser extensions for Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Firefox, and Opera, along with the LastPass for Desktop application. Similarly, the macOS Universal Installer installs browser extensions for Edge, Chrome, Firefox, and Opera, plus the LastPass for Desktop beta application. Mobile applications are available for iPhone/iPad and Android devices. The Firefox extension works with Mozilla-based browsers including SeaMonkey, LibreWolf, and Mozilla. The Safari extension is distributed as a Mac App that includes the Safari extension component. The product offers both free and premium versions, with the extension being available through official browser web stores and app marketplaces.

LastPass for Chrome FAQ

Common questions about LastPass for Chrome including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

LastPass for Chrome is Browser extension that securely saves passwords and auto-logs into websites. developed by LastPass. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Password Management, Browser Security, Authentication.

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