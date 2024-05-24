1Password Passkeys Description

1Password Passkeys is a password management solution that supports passkey authentication technology. The product allows users to create, store, and manage passkeys as an alternative to traditional passwords. Passkeys consist of a public-private key pair where the public key is shared with websites and apps while the private key remains on user devices. The solution provides passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android devices. Users can sign in to accounts using biometric authentication or device PINs instead of typing passwords. The product includes Watchtower functionality that identifies existing accounts that can be upgraded to use passkeys. 1Password Passkeys supports secure sharing of passkeys through shared vaults for team members and family members, as well as temporary item sharing. Users can organize passkeys alongside passwords and other sensitive information within the same platform. The product offers the ability to unlock the 1Password account itself using a passkey, eliminating the need for an account password and Secret Key. This feature is available in public beta for new Individual accounts and coming soon for existing accounts. Passkeys created through 1Password include built-in multi-factor authentication and are resistant to phishing attacks since the private key never leaves user devices. Each passkey is unique to a specific website or application.