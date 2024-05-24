Akeyless Password Manager Description

Akeyless Password Manager is an enterprise password management solution that uses patented Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFC) and zero-knowledge architecture to secure passwords. The product is NIST FIPS 140-2 validated and designed for DevOps and IT workflows. The solution provides role-based access control (RBAC) with granular permissions to manage password access across organizations. Administrators can set policies for password length, complexity, and time-to-live requirements. The platform includes password sharing capabilities with auto-expiring, one-time access links that can be restricted by user and time parameters. The password manager integrates with Single Sign-On (SSO) systems and directory services for user authentication. Browser extensions are available for Chrome and Firefox to enable autofill and streamline login processes. Centralized log management tracks all password activities, including access events and usage patterns. Logs can be forwarded to external systems to support compliance requirements and security analysis. The platform uses a zero-knowledge architecture where passwords are encrypted using distributed fragments, ensuring that only authorized users can access stored credentials. The system is designed to scale for enterprise deployments across cloud and hybrid environments.