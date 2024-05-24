1Password Password Manager Description

1Password Password Manager is a credential management solution that stores passwords, passkeys, credit cards, addresses, and other sensitive information in encrypted vaults. The product provides password generation capabilities and autofill functionality across web browsers and applications. The solution supports cross-platform access across Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, and Apple Watch devices. Users can organize credentials in vaults and share items with other users through vault sharing or time-limited shareable links. The product includes Watchtower, a security monitoring feature that identifies compromised passwords, weak credentials, and other security issues related to saved items. It alerts users to data breaches affecting their accounts and flags accounts where two-factor authentication or passkeys are available. 1Password supports passkey authentication as an alternative to traditional passwords for compatible websites and applications. The solution includes browser extensions for Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari to enable autosave and autofill capabilities. The product uses a Secret Key in addition to the account password to provide an additional security layer. Data stored in 1Password is encrypted and the company maintains a zero-knowledge architecture where stored credentials are not accessible to 1Password or third parties. Individual and family plans are available with different user limits and administrative controls. Family plans support up to 5 family members with shared vault management and access controls.