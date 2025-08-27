Proton Pass is a password manager that provides secure storage and management of login credentials across multiple devices. The tool offers password generation capabilities to create unique passwords for different accounts and services. The platform includes cross-device synchronization, allowing users to access their stored credentials on unlimited devices. It supports passkey authentication and provides autofill functionality for streamlined login processes. Security features include integrated two-factor authentication (2FA), password health monitoring, and dark web monitoring through Pass Monitor. The tool alerts users about potential security breaches and identifies accounts with weak or reused passwords. Proton Pass offers secure sharing capabilities through multiple vaults, enabling users to organize and share login data with controlled access permissions. The service includes email alias generation to protect user identity and reduce spam exposure. The tool operates on a privacy-focused model with end-to-end encryption, ensuring that stored data remains inaccessible to the service provider. It offers both free and premium tiers, with the premium version including additional features such as unlimited credit card storage, expanded vault sharing, and enhanced security monitoring.
