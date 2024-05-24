1Password Teams Starter Pack Description

1Password Teams Starter Pack is a password management solution designed for small businesses with up to 10 users. The product enables teams to store, share, and manage passwords and sensitive data through encrypted vaults. The solution provides role-based access controls and permissions, allowing administrators to manage what team members can access based on the principle of least privilege. Users can be organized into custom groups and granted access to shared vaults, facilitating employee onboarding and offboarding processes. The product includes Watchtower, a monitoring feature that identifies weak passwords, reused credentials, and potential data breaches. Administrators receive a dashboard to monitor password health, user access, and security issues across the organization. 1Password supports both traditional passwords and passkeys as an authentication method. The platform offers autosave and autofill capabilities for passwords, addresses, and credit card information across applications and websites. The security architecture uses AES 256-bit end-to-end encryption with a two-key derivation model that combines an account password and Secret Key. This zero-knowledge architecture ensures that data remains encrypted and inaccessible to the service provider. The product includes developer tools and provides support resources for onboarding. A 14-day free trial is available, with pricing at $19.95 USD per month for up to 10 users when paid annually.