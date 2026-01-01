Securden Enterprise Password Manager
Securden Enterprise Password Manager is a password vault designed for IT teams to centrally store, organize, share, and track passwords. The solution provides granular access controls to manage who can access specific credentials and supports approval workflows for just-in-time access provisioning. The product enables one-click remote connections through RDP, SSH, and SQL protocols, with both web-based and native client session options. Users can autofill credentials on websites through browser integration. The platform supports Active Directory integration for user provisioning and authentication, SAML-based single sign-on, and multi-factor authentication integration. The solution includes audit trails to track all password-related activities, security reports, and alerts for password expiration and events. It offers APIs for application-to-application password management and supports SSH key management and DevOps secrets management through tools, CLI, and SDKs. Additional capabilities include role-based access controls, password policy enforcement, and the ability to grant remote access without revealing passwords. The platform provides cross-platform access including mobile applications and offline access provisions. Users can share MFA/TOTP tokens for shared accounts. The product is available in both on-premises and cloud (SaaS) deployment models. Enterprise features include high availability, database backup, and SIEM integration. Advanced PAM edition features include privileged account discovery, automated periodic password resets, Windows service account management, ticketing system integration, and support for distributed network environments.
