Keeper Enterprise Description

Keeper Enterprise is a password management solution designed for organizations. The platform uses zero-knowledge, end-to-end encryption to secure credentials and sensitive data across the organization. The solution provides centralized administrative controls with role-based enforcement policies, delegated administration, and detailed visibility through an Admin Console. Administrators can access reporting tools through the user interface, command line, or APIs. A Risk Management Dashboard offers predefined benchmarks for security configuration. The platform supports deployment through integrations with identity providers including Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Okta, Google Workspace, Ping, and AD FS. Keeper SSO Connect enables federated login through identity providers while protecting access to applications not covered by traditional SSO. The system supports SCIM provisioning and just-in-time access for least-privilege models. Users can access their vaults through browser extensions, web applications, desktop apps, and mobile apps. The platform includes autofill capabilities for passwords, passkeys, and 2FA codes. Users can maintain separate personal and business vaults within the same platform. Collaboration features include team folders, shared folders, direct sharing, one-time sharing, time-limited access, and self-destructing records. Teams can be synced from identity providers and added to shared folders. The platform includes BreachWatch for monitoring compromised credentials, secure file storage capabilities, and Keeper Secrets Manager for developer and DevOps teams. Event data can be pushed to SIEM providers including Splunk, LogRhythm, Microsoft Sentinel, and others. The solution maintains SOC2 compliance, ISO27001, ISO27017, ISO27018 certifications, and FedRAMP High Authorization.