LastPass Autofill Description

LastPass Autofill is a password management feature that automatically saves and fills login credentials, credit cards, shipping addresses, banking information, and personal details across devices and browsers. The tool stores passwords in an encrypted vault protected by a zero-knowledge security model, ensuring only the user can access vault contents. The autofill functionality works by prompting users to save credentials during login, then automatically filling those credentials on subsequent visits with a single tap or click. The service includes a password generator to create unique, strong passwords for each account, eliminating the need to memorize multiple passwords. LastPass Autofill includes anti-phishing protection that prevents autofilling data on suspected scam websites. The platform supports multifactor authentication for additional vault security and offers dark web monitoring to alert users if their credentials are found in data breaches. Users can securely share passwords with other LastPass users directly through their vaults, avoiding insecure methods like email or text. The service synchronizes across browser extensions (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, Opera), desktop applications (Windows, Mac, Linux), and mobile apps (Android, iOS, WatchOS). The tool organizes stored items into folders and allows users to manage both personal and business credentials in separate environments.