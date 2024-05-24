WALLIX One Enterprise Vault Description

WALLIX One Enterprise Vault is a password management solution designed for enterprise environments. The product provides centralized storage and encryption of sensitive identity data including passwords, credit card information, notes, and attachments. The solution implements a privacy-by-design architecture with multiple layers of security at the user level, shared vault level, individual items, and recovery mechanisms. It supports end-to-end encryption for secure sharing of files and text between users. The platform includes account recovery capabilities that enable operational administrators to access account items when employees depart or are absent. Authentication options include single-factor and multi-factor mechanisms for controlled access. An automatic password generator creates unique passwords according to security requirements. The solution is accessible through browser extensions and mobile applications for cross-platform access. Administrative features include user account management, vault configuration based on organizational requirements, and monitoring capabilities with vault reports. The system supports shared vaults for team collaboration while maintaining encryption standards. The product addresses credential security challenges by providing a centralized approach to password storage and management across the organization.