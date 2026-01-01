Soffid Password Manager Logo

Soffid Password Manager

Enterprise password manager for secure credential storage and sharing

Soffid Password Manager Description

Soffid Password Manager is an enterprise credential management solution that provides secure storage, sharing, and protection for organizational passwords and credentials. The product supports multiple credential types including passwords, certificates, biometrics, and OTP tokens. The solution offers encrypted password vaults for both personal and shared access, with multi-user management capabilities and permission controls. It uses RSA-OAEP encryption with 3096-bit key length for credential protection. The password manager includes browser extensions for web environments, SaaS platforms, workplace applications, and infrastructure access. Soffid Password Manager can operate as a standalone application or integrate with other Soffid solutions, including Soffid Access Manager for single sign-on capabilities. The product is accessible across desktop, laptop, mobile, and tablet devices with compatibility for major web browsers. The solution addresses credential management for internal users, service accounts, shared team access, and temporary third-party credentials. It includes automated strong password generation and provides centralized, auditable credential management to reduce risks associated with password duplication and insecure sharing practices. Deployment options include both on-premise and cloud-based implementations to accommodate different infrastructure requirements and security preferences.

