Outpost24 Active Directory Password Security Description

Outpost24 Active Directory Password Security (formerly Specops Software) is a password security suite designed for Active Directory environments. The product consists of multiple components that address different aspects of password security and user authentication. The suite includes Specops Password Policy, which enforces advanced password policies and blocks over 4 billion compromised passwords from being used in Active Directory. The breached password protection service checks passwords against leaked data, malware botnets, and a honeypot system that monitors for passwords used in active brute force attacks. Specops uReset provides self-service password reset functionality, allowing users to reset their Active Directory passwords through the Windows logon screen, a self-service portal, or a mobile app. The solution supports off-VPN cached credential updating for remote users. Specops Password Auditor scans Active Directory for account and password-related vulnerabilities, generating reports on breached, expired, and identical passwords. Specops Secure Service Desk enhances user verification at the service desk using multi-factor authentication to prevent social engineering attacks before resetting passwords or unlocking accounts. The solutions are natively integrated with Active Directory and store sensitive data on-premises. The product supports both on-premises and hybrid Active Directory environments.