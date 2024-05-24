Evidian Self Service Password Reset (SSPR) Description

Evidian Self Service Password Reset (SSPR) is a password management solution that enables end-users to reset their Windows passwords without contacting the helpdesk. The solution provides multiple authentication methods for password reset including security questions and answers, QR code scanning via mobile app, one-time passwords sent through email or SMS, and challenge-response mechanisms. The product supports both online and offline password reset scenarios. Users can reset passwords from a web portal or directly from the Windows login screen when not connected to the network. The solution generates temporary passwords for offline scenarios and allows direct password resets when online. SSPR integrates with existing Active Directory and LDAP infrastructure without requiring identity synchronization. The solution enforces configurable password policies that can vary based on who is performing the reset. It provides audit trails that track who requested password resets, when the requests occurred, and from which locations. The solution addresses account lockout situations and damaged smartcard scenarios. It includes reporting capabilities for compliance and audit purposes. The product aims to reduce helpdesk costs associated with password reset requests while maintaining security through multi-factor authentication methods during the reset process.