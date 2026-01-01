Avatier Password Bouncer Logo

Avatier Password Bouncer

Enforces advanced password policies in Active Directory and other platforms

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Avatier Password Bouncer Description

Avatier Password Bouncer is a password policy enforcement tool that operates at the domain controller level to strengthen password security beyond standard Active Directory character and length limitations. The product evaluates password change requests against defined policies before allowing them to be set. Password Bouncer prevents the use of dictionary words from over twenty-five languages and filters proper names and terms from various domains including literature, movies, music, religion, sports, science, geography, and computing. It blocks sequences of characters from usernames, user IDs, and palindromes. The tool synchronizes passwords across multiple systems and applications, allowing users to maintain a single password for access to all connected platforms. It supports multiple operating systems including IBM i-series (AS400), Oracle Database, HP-UX, Linux, Solaris, Novell Netware, and Lotus Notes in addition to Windows Active Directory. Password Bouncer integrates with Microsoft Security technologies and can be deployed without modifying user desktops. Users continue to access the native password change window while the tool enforces policies in the background. The product maintains audit trails for password activity and provides compliance reporting capabilities. The solution includes automated password reset capabilities and can be configured to establish minimum and maximum password lengths, require mixed case passwords, mandate numbers and special characters in specific positions, and enforce other complexity requirements.

Avatier Password Bouncer FAQ

Common questions about Avatier Password Bouncer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avatier Password Bouncer is Enforces advanced password policies in Active Directory and other platforms developed by Avatier. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Active Directory, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →