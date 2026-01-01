Avatier Password Bouncer
Enforces advanced password policies in Active Directory and other platforms
Avatier Password Bouncer
Enforces advanced password policies in Active Directory and other platforms
Avatier Password Bouncer Description
Avatier Password Bouncer is a password policy enforcement tool that operates at the domain controller level to strengthen password security beyond standard Active Directory character and length limitations. The product evaluates password change requests against defined policies before allowing them to be set. Password Bouncer prevents the use of dictionary words from over twenty-five languages and filters proper names and terms from various domains including literature, movies, music, religion, sports, science, geography, and computing. It blocks sequences of characters from usernames, user IDs, and palindromes. The tool synchronizes passwords across multiple systems and applications, allowing users to maintain a single password for access to all connected platforms. It supports multiple operating systems including IBM i-series (AS400), Oracle Database, HP-UX, Linux, Solaris, Novell Netware, and Lotus Notes in addition to Windows Active Directory. Password Bouncer integrates with Microsoft Security technologies and can be deployed without modifying user desktops. Users continue to access the native password change window while the tool enforces policies in the background. The product maintains audit trails for password activity and provides compliance reporting capabilities. The solution includes automated password reset capabilities and can be configured to establish minimum and maximum password lengths, require mixed case passwords, mandate numbers and special characters in specific positions, and enforce other complexity requirements.
Avatier Password Bouncer FAQ
Common questions about Avatier Password Bouncer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Avatier Password Bouncer is Enforces advanced password policies in Active Directory and other platforms developed by Avatier. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Active Directory, Audit.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership