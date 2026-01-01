Avatier Password Bouncer Description

Avatier Password Bouncer is a password policy enforcement tool that operates at the domain controller level to strengthen password security beyond standard Active Directory character and length limitations. The product evaluates password change requests against defined policies before allowing them to be set. Password Bouncer prevents the use of dictionary words from over twenty-five languages and filters proper names and terms from various domains including literature, movies, music, religion, sports, science, geography, and computing. It blocks sequences of characters from usernames, user IDs, and palindromes. The tool synchronizes passwords across multiple systems and applications, allowing users to maintain a single password for access to all connected platforms. It supports multiple operating systems including IBM i-series (AS400), Oracle Database, HP-UX, Linux, Solaris, Novell Netware, and Lotus Notes in addition to Windows Active Directory. Password Bouncer integrates with Microsoft Security technologies and can be deployed without modifying user desktops. Users continue to access the native password change window while the tool enforces policies in the background. The product maintains audit trails for password activity and provides compliance reporting capabilities. The solution includes automated password reset capabilities and can be configured to establish minimum and maximum password lengths, require mixed case passwords, mandate numbers and special characters in specific positions, and enforce other complexity requirements.