WWPass PassHub Enterprise Logo

WWPass PassHub Enterprise

by wwpass

Enterprise password manager with passwordless SSO and MFA capabilities

IAM Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Password ManagementMfaOpen SourceAuthentication
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WWPass PassHub Enterprise Description

WWPass PassHub Enterprise is a password management solution designed for business environments that eliminates traditional username and password authentication. The product uses WWPass Key authentication (mobile app, smart card, or USB/NFC fob) combined with PIN or biometric verification instead of master passwords. The system implements client-side encryption using AES-256-GCM and RSA-2048 algorithms, following a zero-knowledge architecture where data is encrypted and decrypted only on user devices. The server stores only ciphertext, preventing administrators from accessing team secrets. PassHub Enterprise provides single sign-on functionality with built-in multi-factor authentication for SAML, OIDC, and CAS-enabled applications. Users authenticate on desktop by scanning dynamic QR codes or on mobile by tapping a login button and confirming with PIN or biometrics. The platform offers team password management capabilities including secure sharing of passwords, notes, and files across team vaults with granular permissions and automatic synchronization across devices. Administrative controls include role-based access, audit logs, and vault permissions management. Deployment options include cloud-hosted instances with regional choices (US, EU, AU), self-hosted on-premises or cloud deployments with open-source code available on GitHub, and enterprise configurations for organizations with 1000+ users that support integration with Active Directory and LDAP systems. The WWPass Key app is available for iOS and Android, with hardware options including smart cards and USB/NFC fobs. The solution includes a guided recovery process for device replacement that requires email confirmation and PIN verification.

WWPass PassHub Enterprise FAQ

Common questions about WWPass PassHub Enterprise including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

WWPass PassHub Enterprise is Enterprise password manager with passwordless SSO and MFA capabilities developed by wwpass. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Password Management, MFA, Open Source.

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