Avatier Password Station
Avatier Password Station
Avatier Password Station Description
Avatier Password Station is an enterprise password management system that controls access to enterprise systems, applications, directories, and cloud services. The product consists of three main components: Password Station, Avatier SSO, and Password Bouncer. Password Station enables self-service password reset, account unlock, and password synchronization across enterprise systems and cloud services. Users can access these functions through a web portal, phone PIN, voice recognition, RSA token, and two-factor authentication systems. The system supports mass enrollment of users who must complete initial enrollment by changing their password and selecting security questions. After enrollment, users manage their accounts by answering challenge questions. Avatier SSO provides single sign-on capabilities using native on-premise accounts and passwords for cloud access. It includes license analytics to identify unused and abandoned subscriptions. The system can require users to agree to corporate terms and conditions before accessing applications, with tracking and reporting on compliance. When users access cloud applications from outside the enterprise firewall, the system forces sign-on to an SSO Virtual Desktop. It supports two-factor and multi-factor authentication for critical applications and privileged identities. Password Bouncer enforces password policies including change frequency, length, acceptable characters, and character combinations. It applies pre-defined password management rules, checks against hacker dictionaries, and supports Active Directory password reinforcement. The system prevents weak passwords, easily guessed passwords, permutations of names, previously used passwords, and dictionary words across over 30 languages.
