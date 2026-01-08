CatchProbe ActiveGuard
Active Directory password monitoring against leaked credential databases
CatchProbe ActiveGuard Description
CatchProbe ActiveGuard is a password security solution that integrates with corporate Active Directory systems to monitor and prevent the use of compromised credentials. The product checks employee passwords against a database of leaked credentials collected from data breaches. ActiveGuard connects directly to an organization's Active Directory infrastructure and performs automated checks when users create or change passwords. The system alerts system administrators when an employee attempts to use or change their password to one that has been exposed in a data breach. The solution maintains access to a collection of breached credential data and performs continuous monitoring to identify when Active Directory passwords match known compromised credentials. This enables organizations to detect and reset compromised passwords before they can be exploited by attackers. ActiveGuard is part of CatchProbe's broader platform that includes threat intelligence and data leak detection capabilities. The product is designed to provide proactive protection by preventing employees from using passwords that have been previously compromised in external data breaches.
CatchProbe ActiveGuard FAQ
Common questions about CatchProbe ActiveGuard including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CatchProbe ActiveGuard is Active Directory password monitoring against leaked credential databases developed by CatchProbe. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Alerting, Authentication.
