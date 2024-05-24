ExpressVPN Keys Description

ExpressVPN Keys is a password manager that stores passwords, credit card details, and secure notes in an encrypted digital vault. The product uses zero-knowledge encryption, ensuring that only the user can access their stored data through a primary password or biometric authentication. The password manager includes autofill functionality for websites and applications, automatically detecting password fields and filling credentials with one click. It features a built-in random password generator for creating unique passwords for each account. ExpressVPN Keys monitors password health by identifying vulnerable passwords and alerting users when their credentials have been exposed in data breaches. The product can generate two-factor authentication (2FA) codes for compatible applications and sites, functioning as an authenticator. The password manager is available as a built-in feature within ExpressVPN's iOS and Android mobile applications. For desktop use, a Chrome browser extension is available that works with Chromium-based browsers including Brave, Edge, Opera, and Vivaldi. The product underwent an independent security audit by Cure53 to validate its security implementation across all platforms. Users can import existing passwords from web browsers and export their stored data to other password managers or ExpressVPN Keys accounts. There are no limits on the number of passwords, secure notes, or credit cards that can be stored.