1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition Description

1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is a password management solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to manage security solutions on behalf of multiple client organizations. The product provides a centralized MSP console that allows technicians to configure accounts, access client instances, manage security configurations, and monitor client usage across all managed companies. The solution supports adding new clients or linking existing 1Password client accounts, with instances opening in separate tabs for easy switching between client environments. MSPs can customize technician access through groups and permissions to maintain least privilege principles, limiting technician permissions to only necessary client-level account actions. The platform implements zero-knowledge encryption where client data remains encrypted end-to-end, with clients holding the only keys to their vault data. Technicians must periodically verify their identity through enhanced multi-factor authentication when performing administrative actions on client accounts. All technician actions are logged in detailed activity logs for audit purposes. Billing is consumption-based per user with consolidated invoicing across all managed clients into a single invoice per billing period. MSPs can view granular seat usage data and export invoices in CSV format. The solution offers regional deployment options in the United States, Europe, and Canada to meet data compliance requirements, with billing currency corresponding to the selected region.