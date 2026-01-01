Top picks: Chainguard, RapidFort DevTime Protection Tools, SOOS Container Security — plus 45 more compared.Cloud Security
Evaluating ActiveState Secure Containers alternatives comes down to matching Cloud Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
ActiveState Secure Containers is a commercial Container Security tool developed by ActiveState. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Chainguard, RapidFort DevTime Protection Tools, SOOS Container Security, HarborGuard, and Plexicus Container Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to ActiveState Secure Containers, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Secure container images with minimal CVEs, FIPS validation, and STIG hardening
Shares 3 capabilities with ActiveState Secure Containers: Cloud Native, CVE, SBOM
Container scanning, profiling & vulnerability mgmt with runtime-aware insights
Shares 3 capabilities with ActiveState Secure Containers: Cloud Native, CVE, SBOM
Container vulnerability & license scanner with deep dependency tree analysis.
Shares 3 capabilities with ActiveState Secure Containers: Dependency Scanning, SBOM, Software Supply Chain
Container security platform for CVE triage, image patching & vulnerability scanning.
Shares 3 capabilities with ActiveState Secure Containers: CVE, Vulnerability, SBOM
Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime threats
Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC
Container security scanning and vulnerability management solution
Secures AI software supply chain by reducing CVEs & attack surface in containers
Secure container images with minimal CVEs, FIPS validation, and STIG hardening
Container scanning, profiling & vulnerability mgmt with runtime-aware insights
Container vulnerability & license scanner with deep dependency tree analysis.
Container security platform for CVE triage, image patching & vulnerability scanning.
Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime threats
Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC
Container security scanning and vulnerability management solution
Secures AI software supply chain by reducing CVEs & attack surface in containers
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
Container security scanning from development to deployment environments
Container security platform for vulnerability scanning and policy enforcement
Provides hardened container & VM images with minimal CVEs and threat intel
Healthcare-focused software security platform for vulnerability reduction
Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs
KSPM solution for detecting and remediating Kubernetes misconfigurations
K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control
Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection
Container & Kubernetes vulnerability scanning with automated remediation
K8s security platform with scanning, policy enforcement, and RBAC controls
Container security platform for Kubernetes with runtime protection & policies
Open source Zero Trust container security platform for Kubernetes environments
Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments
Container security platform with image scanning, admission control, and runtime
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Minimal, zero-CVE virtual machine images for container hosts and applications
Kubernetes policy mgmt platform for securing & enforcing compliance across clusters
Provides CVE-free, hardened container base images with automatic patching
AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring.
AI-powered Kubernetes policy governance platform built on Kyverno.
Kubernetes security posture management with compliance monitoring and risk assessment
Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime
Runtime container security platform providing workload isolation via microVMs
Agentless AI platform for real-time container attack detection and containment.
Agentless Kubernetes & container security with KSPM across multi-cloud.
Container image scanning & runtime security for containerized applications
Container security scanning with reachability and exploitability analysis
Container security scanner for Docker images with vulnerability detection
Istio-based service mesh for 5G microservices & cloud-native deployments
Enterprise Kubernetes ingress controller with routing, security, and observability.
A container compliance and vulnerability assessment tool that uses OpenSCAP to scan Docker images and running containers for security vulnerabilities and compliance violations.
A Docker security vulnerability where disabling inter-container communication (ICC) fails to block raw ethernet frames, allowing unexpected data transfer between containers via raw sockets.
A deprecated Kubernetes workload policy enforcement tool that helped secure multi-tenant clusters through various security policies and configurations.
Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration.
LinuxKit is a toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults for running containerized applications like Docker and Kubernetes.
A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities.
Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.
Runtime container security via behavioral analytics & continuous attack graphs.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to ActiveState Secure Containers.
The most popular alternatives to ActiveState Secure Containers include Chainguard, RapidFort DevTime Protection Tools, SOOS Container Security, HarborGuard, and Plexicus Container Security. These Container Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to ActiveState Secure Containers listed on CybersecTools, all within the Container Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
ActiveState Secure Containers is a commercial Container Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
ActiveState Secure Containers is a Container Security tool within the broader Cloud Security category. It is used by security professionals for container security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.