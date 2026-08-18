Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ActiveState Secure Containers is a commercial container security tool by ActiveState. Chainguard is a commercial container security tool by Chainguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing significant container footprints should evaluate Chainguard if CVE reduction is your actual priority, not a nice-to-have. Its 1,800+ daily-rebuilt minimal images deliver 97.6% fewer CVEs than open source alternatives, backed by 7-day SLA remediation for critical issues and 400+ FIPS-validated images with STIG hardening for regulated environments. This tool is not for teams building custom applications inside containers; Chainguard's strength is supply chain hardening for organizations running standard software stacks where image provenance and attestation matter more than flexibility.
Hardened, minimal container images with reduced CVE exposure and SBOM support.
Secure container images with minimal CVEs, FIPS validation, and STIG hardening
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Common questions about comparing ActiveState Secure Containers vs Chainguard for your container security needs.
ActiveState Secure Containers: Hardened, minimal container images with reduced CVE exposure and SBOM support. built by ActiveState. Core capabilities include Pre-hardened minimal container base images, Removal of unused packages to reduce attack surface, CVE reduction through component minimization..
Chainguard: Secure container images with minimal CVEs, FIPS validation, and STIG hardening. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include 1,800+ minimal container images rebuilt from source daily, 97.6% CVE reduction compared to open source equivalents, 7-day SLA for critical CVE remediation, 14-day for high/medium/low..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ActiveState Secure Containers differentiates with Pre-hardened minimal container base images, Removal of unused packages to reduce attack surface, CVE reduction through component minimization. Chainguard differentiates with 1,800+ minimal container images rebuilt from source daily, 97.6% CVE reduction compared to open source equivalents, 7-day SLA for critical CVE remediation, 14-day for high/medium/low.
ActiveState Secure Containers is developed by ActiveState. Chainguard is developed by Chainguard. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
ActiveState Secure Containers and Chainguard serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools, both cover SBOM, Cloud Native, CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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