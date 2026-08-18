ActiveState Secure Containers: Hardened, minimal container images with reduced CVE exposure and SBOM support. built by ActiveState. Core capabilities include Pre-hardened minimal container base images, Removal of unused packages to reduce attack surface, CVE reduction through component minimization..

Chainguard: Secure container images with minimal CVEs, FIPS validation, and STIG hardening. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include 1,800+ minimal container images rebuilt from source daily, 97.6% CVE reduction compared to open source equivalents, 7-day SLA for critical CVE remediation, 14-day for high/medium/low..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.