Top picks: Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management, Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management, ExposeLens — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
Evaluating SurfaceDiff alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SurfaceDiff is a commercial External Attack Surface Management tool developed by SurfaceDiff. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management, Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management, ExposeLens, crt.guru, and Attaxion. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to SurfaceDiff, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment
Shares 4 capabilities with SurfaceDiff: TLS, Port Scanning, DNS Security, Network Scanning
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
Shares 4 capabilities with SurfaceDiff: Reconnaissance, Security Scanning, Visibility, Subdomain Enumeration
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
Shares 4 capabilities with SurfaceDiff: Reconnaissance, Visibility, Subdomain Enumeration, Alerting
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
Shares 3 capabilities with SurfaceDiff: TLS, Security Scanning, Alerting
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
Shares 3 capabilities with SurfaceDiff: Reconnaissance, Security Scanning, Visibility
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
Shares 4 capabilities with SurfaceDiff: Reconnaissance, Security Scanning, DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration
Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps.
Shares 3 capabilities with SurfaceDiff: Port Scanning, Subdomain Enumeration, Network Scanning
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
Shares 4 capabilities with SurfaceDiff: Reconnaissance, Security Scanning, Visibility, Subdomain Enumeration
Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring.
A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning
External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities
Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks.
Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt.
DNS posture mgmt platform for real-time DNS & WHOIS change monitoring.
Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management
SOCRadar DNS Monitoring provides real-time monitoring of DNS infrastructure with automated discovery, record change alerts, and detection of DNS-based security threats.
External attack surface mapping service to discover exposed digital assets
Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs.
ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets.
FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques.
A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
AI-powered attack surface management platform for cybersecurity monitoring
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks.
Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery
Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans.
xASM platform covering external, internal, and API attack surfaces.
Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance.
Provide intelligence about a domain
Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface
Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery
ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks.
A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats.
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to SurfaceDiff.
The most popular alternatives to SurfaceDiff include Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management, Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management, ExposeLens, crt.guru, and Attaxion. These External Attack Surface Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to SurfaceDiff listed on CybersecTools, all within the External Attack Surface Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
SurfaceDiff is a commercial External Attack Surface Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
SurfaceDiff is a External Attack Surface Management tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for external attack surface management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.