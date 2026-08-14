SurfaceDiff Description

SurfaceDiff is an external attack surface monitoring tool that scans publicly exposed assets associated with a domain. It identifies and tracks subdomains, DNS records, open ports, TLS configurations, and web services. Key capabilities: - Baseline scan of a domain's publicly exposed assets - Daily monitoring with alerts over a 7-day period (included in free tier) - Domain ownership verification via DNS record or file placement on a server - Coverage of subdomains, DNS, ports, TLS, and web services The tool is accessible via a free scan option that requires domain ownership verification but no payment card. Users provide a work email and domain, verify control of the domain, and then create a free account to view results. The free tier includes a one-time baseline scan plus 7 days of full daily monitoring with alerts.