Free domain scan tool for discovering publicly exposed attack surface assets.
Free domain scan tool for discovering publicly exposed attack surface assets.
SurfaceDiff is an external attack surface monitoring tool that scans publicly exposed assets associated with a domain. It identifies and tracks subdomains, DNS records, open ports, TLS configurations, and web services. Key capabilities: - Baseline scan of a domain's publicly exposed assets - Daily monitoring with alerts over a 7-day period (included in free tier) - Domain ownership verification via DNS record or file placement on a server - Coverage of subdomains, DNS, ports, TLS, and web services The tool is accessible via a free scan option that requires domain ownership verification but no payment card. Users provide a work email and domain, verify control of the domain, and then create a free account to view results. The free tier includes a one-time baseline scan plus 7 days of full daily monitoring with alerts.
Common questions about SurfaceDiff including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SurfaceDiff is Free domain scan tool for discovering publicly exposed attack surface assets, developed by SurfaceDiff. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with DNS Security, Port Scanning, TLS.
SurfaceDiff offers the following core capabilities:
SurfaceDiff is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
SurfaceDiff is built for security teams handling DNS Security, Port Scanning, TLS, Subdomain Enumeration. It supports workflows including domain baseline scan for publicly exposed assets, subdomain discovery, dns record enumeration. Teams typically adopt SurfaceDiff when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/surfacediff
SurfaceDiff is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://surfacediff.com/ or contact SurfaceDiff directly.
Popular alternatives to SurfaceDiff include:
Compare all SurfaceDiff alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/surfacediff
SurfaceDiff is for security teams and organizations that need DNS Security, Port Scanning, TLS, Subdomain Enumeration, Network Scanning. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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