Sn1per Professional 2026 Description

Sn1per Professional 2026 is the professional edition of the Sn1per automated penetration testing and attack surface management (ASM) platform. Built for penetration testers, red teams, and security consultants, it automates the full offensive workflow — reconnaissance, asset discovery, vulnerability identification, and exploitation — across your entire external and internal attack surface from one self-hosted console. Under the hood, Sn1per Professional orchestrates 70+ best-in-class security tools (Nmap, Nuclei, Metasploit, Amass, theHarvester, and more) into a single automated engine, then correlates the output into prioritized, evidence-backed findings. Multiple scan modes — recon, web, stealth, and full-attack — let you match scan depth to the engagement. The 2026 release adds first-class Docker support for fast, reproducible deployment, alongside the professional web UI dashboard, advanced scan management, client-ready reporting, and a REST/JSON API with CSV export for piping findings into your existing workflow. A PostgreSQL backend keeps every scan, host, and finding searchable over time. Sn1per Professional runs entirely on your own infrastructure — self-hosted and air-gap friendly, so your targets, scan data, and credentials never leave your perimeter. AI-powered analysis is fully bring-your-own-API and unmetered: connect OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, or Google Gemini, or run 100% locally with Ollama so no scan data ever leaves your network. No per-scan credits, no usage caps, no vendor lock-in. One professional license. Unlimited targets. The complete automated penetration testing and attack surface management toolkit in a single self-hosted platform.