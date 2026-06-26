Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management
Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management
Sn1per Professional 2026 is the professional edition of the Sn1per automated penetration testing and attack surface management (ASM) platform. Built for penetration testers, red teams, and security consultants, it automates the full offensive workflow — reconnaissance, asset discovery, vulnerability identification, and exploitation — across your entire external and internal attack surface from one self-hosted console. Under the hood, Sn1per Professional orchestrates 70+ best-in-class security tools (Nmap, Nuclei, Metasploit, Amass, theHarvester, and more) into a single automated engine, then correlates the output into prioritized, evidence-backed findings. Multiple scan modes — recon, web, stealth, and full-attack — let you match scan depth to the engagement. The 2026 release adds first-class Docker support for fast, reproducible deployment, alongside the professional web UI dashboard, advanced scan management, client-ready reporting, and a REST/JSON API with CSV export for piping findings into your existing workflow. A PostgreSQL backend keeps every scan, host, and finding searchable over time. Sn1per Professional runs entirely on your own infrastructure — self-hosted and air-gap friendly, so your targets, scan data, and credentials never leave your perimeter. AI-powered analysis is fully bring-your-own-API and unmetered: connect OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, or Google Gemini, or run 100% locally with Ollama so no scan data ever leaves your network. No per-scan credits, no usage caps, no vendor lock-in. One professional license. Unlimited targets. The complete automated penetration testing and attack surface management toolkit in a single self-hosted platform.
Common questions about Sn1per Professional 2026 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sn1per Professional 2026 is Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management, developed by Sn1perSecurity LLC. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Penetration Testing Framework, Reconnaissance, Vulnerability.
Sn1per Professional 2026 offers the following core capabilities:
Sn1per Professional 2026 integrates natively with Nessus, Docker, Slack, Metasploit, Burpsuite, OWASP ZAP, Nuclei, WPScan, Shodan, Censys, NMap, Ollama, Claude, OpenAI, Gemini and 1 more. Integration support lets security teams connect Sn1per Professional 2026 to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Sn1per Professional 2026 is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise, startup organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Sn1per Professional 2026 is built for security teams handling Penetration Testing Framework, Reconnaissance, Vulnerability, Red Team. It supports workflows including automated penetration testing, attack surface management (asm), continuous asset discovery & reconnaissance. Teams typically adopt Sn1per Professional 2026 when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/sn1per-professional-2026
Sn1per Professional 2026 is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://sn1persecurity.com/wordpress/product/sn1per-professional-2026-license/ or contact Sn1perSecurity LLC directly.
Popular alternatives to Sn1per Professional 2026 include:
Compare all Sn1per Professional 2026 alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/sn1per-professional-2026
Sn1per Professional 2026 is for security teams and organizations that need Penetration Testing Framework, Reconnaissance, Vulnerability, Red Team, DAST. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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