Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.

Key features: Unified identity registry for humans, agents, applications, and services, Runtime policy enforcement with approve, block, mask, or redirect controls, Zero Trust authentication and authorization for human and non-human identities, Continuous workflow observability across tool calls, data access, and handoffs, End-to-end audit trail for compliance and incident investigation

Shares 7 capabilities with Primary Agentic Control Plane : Least Privilege, Policy, Observability, Zero Trust Architecture +3 more