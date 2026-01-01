Top picks: Primary, Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail, Primary Zero Trust Architecture — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Primary Agentic Control Plane alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Primary Agentic Control Plane is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Primary. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Primary, Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail, Primary Zero Trust Architecture, Raven Runtime AI Agents, and Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Primary Agentic Control Plane, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Shares 7 capabilities with Primary Agentic Control Plane: Least Privilege, Policy, Observability, Zero Trust Architecture +3 more
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Shares 7 capabilities with Primary Agentic Control Plane: Policy, Observability, Visibility, Agentic AI Security +3 more
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Agentic Control Plane: Least Privilege, Policy, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Agentic Control Plane: Policy, Observability, Visibility, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Agentic Control Plane: Least Privilege, RBAC, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Agentic Control Plane: Observability, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Agentic Control Plane: Policy, Observability, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Agentic Control Plane: RBAC, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
AI gateway security audit skill for inspecting and auditing AI traffic.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Primary Agentic Control Plane.
The most popular alternatives to Primary Agentic Control Plane include Primary, Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail, Primary Zero Trust Architecture, Raven Runtime AI Agents, and Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Primary Agentic Control Plane listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Primary Agentic Control Plane is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Primary Agentic Control Plane is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.