Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance is an endpoint-focused platform that extends application control to cover AI agents operating within an organization's environment. The product addresses the risk of AI agents that operate autonomously on endpoints, potentially without IT oversight. It provides discovery, policy enforcement, and monitoring capabilities specifically for agentic AI workloads. Core capabilities include: - Automatic discovery of agentic AI applications and AI agents running across endpoints - Real-time evaluation of AI agent commands against defined policy rules - Centralized policy management for both traditional applications and AI agents, with version-controlled changes - Session-level and command-level visibility into AI agent activity - Monitoring of files accessed, credentials exposed, token usage, and estimated cost - A centralized dashboard for reviewing policy decisions, risk activity, and AI agent sessions - Enforcement of operating boundaries that communicate policy decisions back to AI agents The platform is positioned as an extension of Airlock Digital's existing application control product, applying a deny-by-default approach to AI agent governance. It complements native AI platform controls with independent endpoint-level enforcement, covering AI agents such as Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and Codex. Policy management is centralized, with granular control over who can modify policies and a version history for changes. The product targets organizations deploying agentic AI at scale who require governance evidence and audit trails beyond what AI platforms natively provide.
Common questions about Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance is Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time, developed by Airlock Digital. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI.
Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance offers the following core capabilities:
Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance integrates natively with Microsoft Copilot, Claude, Codex. Integration support lets security teams connect Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI, AI Observability. It supports workflows including automatic discovery of ai agents and agentic ai applications across endpoints, real-time ai agent command evaluation and policy enforcement, centralized policy management for applications and ai agents with version control. Teams typically adopt Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airlock-digital-agentic-ai-control-and-governance
Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.airlockdigital.com/agentic-ai-control-governance or contact Airlock Digital directly.
Popular alternatives to Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance include:
Compare all Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airlock-digital-agentic-ai-control-and-governance
Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI, AI Observability, Policy. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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