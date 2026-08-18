Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance Description

Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance is an endpoint-focused platform that extends application control to cover AI agents operating within an organization's environment. The product addresses the risk of AI agents that operate autonomously on endpoints, potentially without IT oversight. It provides discovery, policy enforcement, and monitoring capabilities specifically for agentic AI workloads. Core capabilities include: - Automatic discovery of agentic AI applications and AI agents running across endpoints - Real-time evaluation of AI agent commands against defined policy rules - Centralized policy management for both traditional applications and AI agents, with version-controlled changes - Session-level and command-level visibility into AI agent activity - Monitoring of files accessed, credentials exposed, token usage, and estimated cost - A centralized dashboard for reviewing policy decisions, risk activity, and AI agent sessions - Enforcement of operating boundaries that communicate policy decisions back to AI agents The platform is positioned as an extension of Airlock Digital's existing application control product, applying a deny-by-default approach to AI agent governance. It complements native AI platform controls with independent endpoint-level enforcement, covering AI agents such as Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and Codex. Policy management is centralized, with granular control over who can modify policies and a version history for changes. The product targets organizations deploying agentic AI at scale who require governance evidence and audit trails beyond what AI platforms natively provide.