Top picks: Agen.co Platform, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, Neo — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Agen.co Personas alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agen.co Personas is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Agen.co. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Agen.co Platform, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, Neo, Agen Observability, and Agen.co Discover. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agen.co Personas, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Shares 9 capabilities with Agen.co Personas: Runtime Security, Policy, Inventory, Agentic AI Security +5 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Personas: Runtime Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +3 more
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Personas: Runtime Security, Policy, Inventory, Agentic AI Security +3 more
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Personas: Inventory, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +3 more
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Personas: Inventory, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +3 more
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Personas: Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance +3 more
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Personas: Runtime Security, Policy, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +3 more
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen.co Personas: Inventory, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agen.co Personas.
The most popular alternatives to Agen.co Personas include Agen.co Platform, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, Neo, Agen Observability, and Agen.co Discover. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agen.co Personas listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agen.co Personas is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agen.co Personas is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.