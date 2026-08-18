Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
Wider Security AEGIS (AI Execution Guardian and Isolation System) is a security layer designed to supervise and constrain the actions of AI agents at runtime, with the goal of containing the impact of a compromised or manipulated agent. The core problem AEGIS addresses is that traditional guardrails filter model inputs and outputs but do not prevent a hijacked agent from taking harmful real-world actions. Once an agent is compromised via indirect prompt injection or a poisoned tool, it can read data, modify systems, and execute commands if it holds the necessary permissions. AEGIS addresses this through a structural "three-body separation of duties" model: - The Worker: The AI agent itself. It can propose actions but has no ability to execute them directly. - The Supervisor: Evaluates every proposed action through a multi-stage pipeline, including fast deterministic policy checks before any model-based judgment. - The Executor: The only component that can carry out an action, and only those explicitly approved by the Supervisor. Each component runs in a separate, network-isolated container and communicates through a single controlled channel. This architecture assumes agent compromise will occur and structurally limits the blast radius rather than relying on prevention alone. Key operational characteristics: - Fully on-premises deployment with no external cloud calls required, targeting air-gapped or restricted environments - Tamper-evident, hash-chained audit log for every decision, verifiable offline - Controls mapped to the OWASP Agentic Top 10 - Exportable evidence bundles for auditors and accreditors AEGIS is patent pending and currently available to early-access design partners.
Common questions about Wider Security AEGIS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Wider Security AEGIS is Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions, developed by Wider Security. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, LLM Security, Prompt Injection.
Wider Security AEGIS offers the following core capabilities:
Wider Security AEGIS is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Wider Security AEGIS is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, Isolation. It supports workflows including three-body separation of duties: worker, supervisor, and executor components, network-isolated container architecture for each component, multi-stage action evaluation pipeline with deterministic policy checks. Teams typically adopt Wider Security AEGIS when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/wider-security-aegis
Wider Security AEGIS is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.widersecurity.com/aegis or contact Wider Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Wider Security AEGIS include:
Compare all Wider Security AEGIS alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/wider-security-aegis
Wider Security AEGIS is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, Isolation, Runtime Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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