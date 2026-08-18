Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents is a brokered access control solution for AI coding agents running on developer machines. It addresses the security risks that arise when tools like Claude Code, Cursor, and Codex operate using raw credentials stored in local files such as ~/.env or dotfiles. How it works: - Admins enable specific coding agents per organization; no agent can connect unless explicitly permitted - Developers authenticate via OAuth (with device code flow for headless machines), tying each session to a named individual - Provider credentials are stored in a vault and injected server-side at call time; no credentials are exposed to the developer's local machine - All agent calls are routed through a broker rather than directly to APIs or services Access control: - Each agent session is bounded by the individual developer's own connected resources; the agent cannot reach systems the developer has not personally connected - Offboarding a developer automatically revokes their agent's access - Admins can disable a coding agent for the entire organization instantly; the broker refuses reconnection attempts automatically Visibility and audit: - Live broker sessions are visible in a console, attributed to the developer who initiated them - Every call is logged with developer identity, agent, tool invoked, verdict, and timestamp on a shared audit trail The solution targets the gap between the broad access that coding agents typically inherit from local credentials and the controlled, attributable access that security teams require.
Common questions about Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents is Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines, developed by Agentic Fabriq. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, MCP Security.
Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents offers the following core capabilities:
Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents integrates natively with Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, GitHub, Slack. Integration support lets security teams connect Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, MCP Security, Secrets Management. It supports workflows including per-organization enable/disable controls for coding agents, oauth-based developer session authentication with device code flow support, server-side credential injection from vault (no local key exposure). Teams typically adopt Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentic-fabriq-coding-agents
Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.agenticfabriq.com/product/coding-agents or contact Agentic Fabriq directly.
Popular alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents include:
Compare all Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentic-fabriq-coding-agents
Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, MCP Security, Secrets Management, Shadow AI. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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