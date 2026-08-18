Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents Description

Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents is a brokered access control solution for AI coding agents running on developer machines. It addresses the security risks that arise when tools like Claude Code, Cursor, and Codex operate using raw credentials stored in local files such as ~/.env or dotfiles. How it works: - Admins enable specific coding agents per organization; no agent can connect unless explicitly permitted - Developers authenticate via OAuth (with device code flow for headless machines), tying each session to a named individual - Provider credentials are stored in a vault and injected server-side at call time; no credentials are exposed to the developer's local machine - All agent calls are routed through a broker rather than directly to APIs or services Access control: - Each agent session is bounded by the individual developer's own connected resources; the agent cannot reach systems the developer has not personally connected - Offboarding a developer automatically revokes their agent's access - Admins can disable a coding agent for the entire organization instantly; the broker refuses reconnection attempts automatically Visibility and audit: - Live broker sessions are visible in a console, attributed to the developer who initiated them - Every call is logged with developer identity, agent, tool invoked, verdict, and timestamp on a shared audit trail The solution targets the gap between the broad access that coding agents typically inherit from local credentials and the controlled, attributable access that security teams require.