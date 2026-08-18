Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI Description

Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI is a security product designed to prevent unauthorized AI agents from accessing company tools and data by centralizing credential management and enforcing an approved-agent registry. The core mechanism works by moving tool credentials and secrets into Fabriq's vault, removing them from individual apps and laptops. Without managed credentials, unregistered agents have no authentication path and no route to company systems — their connection attempts fail by design rather than being detected after the fact. Key operational components: - Credential Vaulting: Tool secrets are stored centrally in Fabriq's vault rather than distributed across applications and user devices. - Agent Registry: Agents must be registered, assigned an owner, and scoped before they are granted a route to tools. Registration is designed to take minutes. - Access Enforcement: Unregistered agents receive no key, no brokered route, and no managed identity, causing their calls to fail automatically. - Audit Trail: Every call made through the sanctioned path is attributed to a registered agent, policy-checked, and logged. - Least Privilege Grants: Registered agents receive scoped access grants defined per user and per action, rather than broad blanket access. The product is positioned as a preventive control rather than a detection tool, contrasting itself with DLP and CASB solutions that identify and respond to unauthorized activity after it occurs. The intended use case is organizations where employees adopt AI agents, automation bots, scripts, and browser extensions faster than security teams can review them, resulting in sensitive data flowing to systems with unknown data retention practices.