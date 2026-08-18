AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI is a security product designed to prevent unauthorized AI agents from accessing company tools and data by centralizing credential management and enforcing an approved-agent registry. The core mechanism works by moving tool credentials and secrets into Fabriq's vault, removing them from individual apps and laptops. Without managed credentials, unregistered agents have no authentication path and no route to company systems — their connection attempts fail by design rather than being detected after the fact. Key operational components: - Credential Vaulting: Tool secrets are stored centrally in Fabriq's vault rather than distributed across applications and user devices. - Agent Registry: Agents must be registered, assigned an owner, and scoped before they are granted a route to tools. Registration is designed to take minutes. - Access Enforcement: Unregistered agents receive no key, no brokered route, and no managed identity, causing their calls to fail automatically. - Audit Trail: Every call made through the sanctioned path is attributed to a registered agent, policy-checked, and logged. - Least Privilege Grants: Registered agents receive scoped access grants defined per user and per action, rather than broad blanket access. The product is positioned as a preventive control rather than a detection tool, contrasting itself with DLP and CASB solutions that identify and respond to unauthorized activity after it occurs. The intended use case is organizations where employees adopt AI agents, automation bots, scripts, and browser extensions faster than security teams can review them, resulting in sensitive data flowing to systems with unknown data retention practices.
Common questions about Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI is AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting, developed by Agentic Fabriq. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Shadow AI, Agentic AI Security, AI Firewall.
Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI offers the following core capabilities:
Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI integrates natively with CRM, Gmail, Slack. Integration support lets security teams connect Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI is built for security teams handling Shadow AI, Agentic AI Security, AI Firewall, AI Gateway. It supports workflows including credential vaulting — tool secrets stored centrally, removed from apps and devices, approved agent registry with ownership and scope assignment, automatic blocking of unregistered agents with no key or route. Teams typically adopt Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentic-fabriq-shadow-ai
Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.agenticfabriq.com/product/shadow-ai or contact Agentic Fabriq directly.
Popular alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI include:
Compare all Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentic-fabriq-shadow-ai
Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI is for security teams and organizations that need Shadow AI, Agentic AI Security, AI Firewall, AI Gateway, Non-Human Identity. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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