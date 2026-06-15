Agentic AI Security covers the tools that secure autonomous AI agents, the MCP servers and tools they connect to, and the multi-agent workflows now running inside enterprises. The hard problem is that an agent is a non-human identity that reasons, calls APIs, spends money, and acts on your behalf, often with broad permissions and almost no oversight. This category is for security leaders watching agents reach production faster than anyone can govern them, who need visibility into what those agents can do, controls on what they should do, and a way to catch prompt injection, tool poisoning, and runaway behavior before it becomes an incident.

The most comprehensive Agentic AI Security directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 121 Agentic AI Security tools , 11 free and 110 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.