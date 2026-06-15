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Agentic AI Security covers the tools that secure autonomous AI agents, the MCP servers and tools they connect to, and the multi-agent workflows now running inside enterprises. The hard problem is that an agent is a non-human identity that reasons, calls APIs, spends money, and acts on your behalf, often with broad permissions and almost no oversight. This category is for security leaders watching agents reach production faster than anyone can govern them, who need visibility into what those agents can do, controls on what they should do, and a way to catch prompt injection, tool poisoning, and runaway behavior before it becomes an incident.
We cover 121 Agentic AI Security tools, 11 free and 110 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
AI agent-based security platform focused on security fundamentals.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Security scanner that analyzes OpenClaw AI agent skills for malicious behavior.
CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation.
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
Security scanner and verifier for AI agent tools, MCP servers, and plugins.
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction
Runtime Control plane for governing multi-step AI agent workflows with zero-trust.
Runtime protection and security testing platform for LLM-based AI agents.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
AI agent governance platform detecting prompt injection, PII, and credential threats.
Security proxy that inspects and enforces policy on AI agent network traffic.
Tool roundups, buying guides, and strategic analysis from the CybersecTools resource library.
Common questions about Agentic AI Security tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Agentic AI security is the discipline of securing autonomous AI agents and the systems they touch: the MCP servers and tools they call, the data they read, and the actions they take without a human in the loop. It covers agent identity and authorization, runtime guardrails, prompt injection defense, tool and connector validation, and observability across multi-agent workflows. The aim is to keep an agent doing only what it was meant to do.
LLM security mostly worries about the model: prompt injection, jailbreaks, data leakage, and unsafe outputs. Agentic AI security inherits all of that and adds the dangerous part, which is that an agent acts. It holds tools, credentials, and the autonomy to chain decisions and trigger real-world effects. The risk shifts from a bad answer to a bad action: deleting records, moving money, or exfiltrating data through a poisoned MCP tool.
The Model Context Protocol is becoming the default way agents discover and call external tools, which makes MCP servers a fresh, high-value attack surface. Threats include tool poisoning, where a malicious tool description manipulates the agent, plus overbroad scopes, unauthenticated servers, and confused-deputy problems. Tools here inspect MCP traffic, gate which servers and tools an agent may use, and watch for instructions hidden in tool metadata or returned content.
Begin with where your agents actually run: a CrewAI or LangGraph build needs different coverage than a vendor SaaS copilot or an MCP-heavy setup. Decide whether you need governance and discovery, runtime enforcement, or both, since few tools do everything well. Confirm it treats the agent as a first-class non-human identity, intercepts tool calls without killing latency, and feeds your SIEM and IAM stack rather than becoming another silo.
Your existing stack helps but does not cover it. CASB, DLP, and SSPM tools were never built to read agent reasoning, validate MCP tool descriptions, or enforce per-action authorization on a non-human identity that improvises. Some agent security capabilities are arriving as modules inside CNAPP, identity, and data-security platforms, so before buying standalone, check whether a tool you already own is shipping agent coverage that fits your environment.