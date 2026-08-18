Primary Agentic Control Plane Description

Primary Agentic Control Plane is a centralized governance and policy enforcement platform designed to manage identity, access, and activity across both human users and autonomous AI agents operating within enterprise environments. The platform provides visibility into: - Which human users, agents, and applications are accessing enterprise data - Which identities, permissions, tools, and credentials are in use - What data, context, and systems are available to each workflow - What actions agents and humans are taking across applications and environments Enforcement is distributed across SDKs, agent workspaces, gateways, APIs, applications, and data access points. Each touchpoint authenticates identities, inspects requests, evaluates context, constrains actions, masks sensitive data, requires approvals, or blocks activity before it reaches downstream systems. A signal cross-pollination layer combines context from multiple enforcement points into a unified policy decision, reflecting the full interaction rather than an isolated request. Policy controls allow administrators to define rules based on identity (human or non-human), requested resource, data classification, application, tool, workflow stage, device posture, location, and risk level. Policies are evaluated at runtime. The platform records actions across human and agentic workflows, including access requests, tool calls, policy evaluations, approvals, data transfers, and enforcement decisions. Session records can be retained internally or forwarded to external data platforms. Primary connects to existing identity providers, DLP platforms, SIEM systems, compliance tools, and observability infrastructure. A unified management console provides centralized operational visibility while allowing teams to continue using their existing technology stacks.