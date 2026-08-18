Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Primary Agentic Control Plane is a centralized governance and policy enforcement platform designed to manage identity, access, and activity across both human users and autonomous AI agents operating within enterprise environments. The platform provides visibility into: - Which human users, agents, and applications are accessing enterprise data - Which identities, permissions, tools, and credentials are in use - What data, context, and systems are available to each workflow - What actions agents and humans are taking across applications and environments Enforcement is distributed across SDKs, agent workspaces, gateways, APIs, applications, and data access points. Each touchpoint authenticates identities, inspects requests, evaluates context, constrains actions, masks sensitive data, requires approvals, or blocks activity before it reaches downstream systems. A signal cross-pollination layer combines context from multiple enforcement points into a unified policy decision, reflecting the full interaction rather than an isolated request. Policy controls allow administrators to define rules based on identity (human or non-human), requested resource, data classification, application, tool, workflow stage, device posture, location, and risk level. Policies are evaluated at runtime. The platform records actions across human and agentic workflows, including access requests, tool calls, policy evaluations, approvals, data transfers, and enforcement decisions. Session records can be retained internally or forwarded to external data platforms. Primary connects to existing identity providers, DLP platforms, SIEM systems, compliance tools, and observability infrastructure. A unified management console provides centralized operational visibility while allowing teams to continue using their existing technology stacks.
Common questions about Primary Agentic Control Plane including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Primary Agentic Control Plane is Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access, developed by Primary. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity.
Primary Agentic Control Plane offers the following core capabilities:
Primary Agentic Control Plane integrates natively with Splunk, Google Security Operations, Datadog. Integration support lets security teams connect Primary Agentic Control Plane to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Primary Agentic Control Plane is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Primary Agentic Control Plane is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity, AI Observability. It supports workflows including unified visibility into human and ai agent activity across enterprise environments, distributed policy enforcement via sdks, gateways, apis, and workspaces, runtime policy evaluation based on identity, data classification, and workflow context. Teams typically adopt Primary Agentic Control Plane when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary-agentic-control-plane
Primary Agentic Control Plane is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://primary.ai/making-the-switch or contact Primary directly.
Popular alternatives to Primary Agentic Control Plane include:
Compare all Primary Agentic Control Plane alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary-agentic-control-plane
Primary Agentic Control Plane is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity, AI Observability, Policy. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.