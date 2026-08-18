Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Agen.co Discover is a continuous AI agent discovery and inventory platform that identifies every AI agent operating across an organization's infrastructure and maps each one to a named human owner. The platform connects to identity providers (IdPs), cloud environments, endpoint management tools, and agent registries via API-based integrations to scan for all active agents - including shadow AI tools that were never formally vetted or declared. Discovery is agentless and API-based, requiring no software installation on endpoints. Core discovery flow: - Connect sources (IdP, cloud, devices, registries) - Automated scanning builds a full agent inventory - Each discovered agent is risk-scored based on access level, behavior, and blast radius - Every agent is resolved to a named human owner, approver, and escalation chain The resulting registry captures structured accountability data for each agent, including: - Agent identity and type (autonomous, workforce tool, script/workload, external agent) - Credentials in use (e.g., client ID, rotating secrets) - Systems the agent can reach (e.g., Snowflake, ERP) - Full action attribution and logging Agents with no assigned owner are flagged and held in the registry until a human claims them. The platform surfaces shadow AI findings - tools and agents operating inside the organization that were never formally approved or inventoried. Supported source surfaces include IdPs (Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace), endpoint/device management (Microsoft Defender for Endpoint), and cloud IAM (AWS). The platform is positioned as a prerequisite governance layer for organizations running or exposed to AI agents.
Common questions about Agen.co Discover including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agen.co Discover is Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints, developed by Agen.co. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Shadow AI, AI Governance.
Agen.co Discover offers the following core capabilities:
Agen.co Discover integrates natively with Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, AWS. Integration support lets security teams connect Agen.co Discover to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agen.co Discover is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agen.co Discover is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Shadow AI, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity. It supports workflows including continuous ai agent discovery across idp, cloud, endpoints, and registries, shadow ai detection, including unapproved and undeclared agents, agentless, api-based scanning with no endpoint software required. Teams typically adopt Agen.co Discover when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agenco-discover
Agen.co Discover is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://agen.co/discover or contact Agen.co directly.
Popular alternatives to Agen.co Discover include:
Compare all Agen.co Discover alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agenco-discover
Agen.co Discover is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Shadow AI, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity, Inventory. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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