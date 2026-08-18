Agen.co Discover Description

Agen.co Discover is a continuous AI agent discovery and inventory platform that identifies every AI agent operating across an organization's infrastructure and maps each one to a named human owner. The platform connects to identity providers (IdPs), cloud environments, endpoint management tools, and agent registries via API-based integrations to scan for all active agents - including shadow AI tools that were never formally vetted or declared. Discovery is agentless and API-based, requiring no software installation on endpoints. Core discovery flow: - Connect sources (IdP, cloud, devices, registries) - Automated scanning builds a full agent inventory - Each discovered agent is risk-scored based on access level, behavior, and blast radius - Every agent is resolved to a named human owner, approver, and escalation chain The resulting registry captures structured accountability data for each agent, including: - Agent identity and type (autonomous, workforce tool, script/workload, external agent) - Credentials in use (e.g., client ID, rotating secrets) - Systems the agent can reach (e.g., Snowflake, ERP) - Full action attribution and logging Agents with no assigned owner are flagged and held in the registry until a human claims them. The platform surfaces shadow AI findings - tools and agents operating inside the organization that were never formally approved or inventoried. Supported source surfaces include IdPs (Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace), endpoint/device management (Microsoft Defender for Endpoint), and cloud IAM (AWS). The platform is positioned as a prerequisite governance layer for organizations running or exposed to AI agents.