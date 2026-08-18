Agen.co Govern Description

Agen.co Govern is a runtime authorization and governance platform for AI agents, built by Frontegg. It intercepts every action an AI agent attempts to perform against an external system and evaluates it in real time against the identity behind the agent and applicable policies, returning a verdict in under 30 milliseconds. How it works: - Each agent action triggers a pipeline that resolves the machine identity, loads the authority chain from the connected identity provider, evaluates the action against policy, and issues one of five verdicts: allow, step-up, human-in-the-loop, mask, or deny. - The full decision chain (request, identity, policy, verdict) is recorded in an immutable audit log at action time. Verdict types: - Allow: action proceeds immediately. - Step-up: action is paused and routed to a named owner for approval via push notification with full context; the owner approves or denies from their phone in minutes. - Human-in-the-loop: a human decision is required before the action can proceed. - Mask: sensitive data in the action or response is masked. - Deny: action is blocked outright. Key capabilities: - Per-action policy enforcement rather than per-access or per-role enforcement. - Identity resolution anchored to a machine identity and authority chain loaded from an external IdP. - Observe-only mode available for teams that want discovery and monitoring before enabling enforcement. - Policies can be scoped per agent, per system, or per action. - Audit log is exportable and described as SIEM-ready. - Single policy model enforced across gateway, device, and browser surfaces without per-tool configuration. - Agent discovery, registry, and monitoring included in the broader platform. - Data masking and data protection controls available alongside authorization verdicts.