Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Agen.co Govern is a runtime authorization and governance platform for AI agents, built by Frontegg. It intercepts every action an AI agent attempts to perform against an external system and evaluates it in real time against the identity behind the agent and applicable policies, returning a verdict in under 30 milliseconds. How it works: - Each agent action triggers a pipeline that resolves the machine identity, loads the authority chain from the connected identity provider, evaluates the action against policy, and issues one of five verdicts: allow, step-up, human-in-the-loop, mask, or deny. - The full decision chain (request, identity, policy, verdict) is recorded in an immutable audit log at action time. Verdict types: - Allow: action proceeds immediately. - Step-up: action is paused and routed to a named owner for approval via push notification with full context; the owner approves or denies from their phone in minutes. - Human-in-the-loop: a human decision is required before the action can proceed. - Mask: sensitive data in the action or response is masked. - Deny: action is blocked outright. Key capabilities: - Per-action policy enforcement rather than per-access or per-role enforcement. - Identity resolution anchored to a machine identity and authority chain loaded from an external IdP. - Observe-only mode available for teams that want discovery and monitoring before enabling enforcement. - Policies can be scoped per agent, per system, or per action. - Audit log is exportable and described as SIEM-ready. - Single policy model enforced across gateway, device, and browser surfaces without per-tool configuration. - Agent discovery, registry, and monitoring included in the broader platform. - Data masking and data protection controls available alongside authorization verdicts.
Common questions about Agen.co Govern including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agen.co Govern is Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents, developed by Agen.co. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity.
Agen.co Govern offers the following core capabilities:
Agen.co Govern integrates natively with IdP (identity provider). Integration support lets security teams connect Agen.co Govern to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agen.co Govern is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agen.co Govern is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity, Authorization. It supports workflows including per-action runtime verdict (allow, step-up, human-in-the-loop, mask, deny) in under 30ms, machine identity resolution and authority chain loading at decision time, step-up approval workflow with push notification to named owner with full action context. Teams typically adopt Agen.co Govern when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agenco-govern
Agen.co Govern is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://agen.co/govern or contact Agen.co directly.
Popular alternatives to Agen.co Govern include:
Compare all Agen.co Govern alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agenco-govern
Agen.co Govern is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity, Authorization, Runtime Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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