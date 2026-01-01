Top picks: Primary Agentic Control Plane, Primary Visibility, Raven Runtime AI Agents — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Agentic Fabriq. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Primary Agentic Control Plane, Primary Visibility, Raven Runtime AI Agents, Agen.co Govern, and Agen.co Discover. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail: Policy, Observability, Visibility, Agentic AI Security +3 more
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail: Observability, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail: Policy, Observability, Visibility, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail: Policy, Observability, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail: Observability, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail: Visibility, Permissions, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail: Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance +1 more
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail: Permissions, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance +1 more
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
AI gateway security audit skill for inspecting and auditing AI traffic.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail.
The most popular alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail include Primary Agentic Control Plane, Primary Visibility, Raven Runtime AI Agents, Agen.co Govern, and Agen.co Discover. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.