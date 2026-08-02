Arrakis Security Platform Description

Arrakis Security Platform is a security platform designed to provide visibility, control, and governance over autonomous AI agents operating within enterprise environments. The platform addresses a security gap that emerges when organizations deploy AI agents that interact with enterprise systems such as CRMs, cloud infrastructure, and SaaS platforms. Unlike traditional security tools built to monitor human-machine interactions, Arrakis focuses on the behavior and activities of non-human AI agents. Core capabilities are organized into four operational steps: - Discover & Inventory: Builds a live inventory of all AI agents operating across environments, including unsanctioned ones. - Profile Behavior: Constructs dynamic, AI-driven behavioral profiles for each non-human agent, capturing context and permissions. - Monitor in Real-Time: Continuously compares agent actions against organizational security policies. - Detect & Respond: Blocks anomalous or risky activities such as data exfiltration, unauthorized service activation, or privilege abuse. Coverage areas include: - Endpoint Agent Awareness: Observability over coding assistants, desktop copilots, personal AI tools, and locally connected MCP servers. - MCP & Plugin Governance: Inline gateways for MCP with vulnerability correlation and threat detection. - Shadow AI & Cloud Telemetry: Browser-based discovery, AWS integrations, and dev container monitoring. - Identity & Accountability: Okta integrations modeling agents as non-human identities, linking humans, agents, and data stores into a unified graph. - Operational Readiness & Compliance: AI red-teaming playbooks simulating RAG poisoning and AI worms, with compliance mappings for ISO 42001, EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and SOC 2. The platform includes a dedicated research arm (ArrakisLabs) staffed by former Microsoft security researchers that develops detection capabilities for AI-specific attack techniques and feeds findings into the platform.