Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Arrakis Security Platform is a security platform designed to provide visibility, control, and governance over autonomous AI agents operating within enterprise environments. The platform addresses a security gap that emerges when organizations deploy AI agents that interact with enterprise systems such as CRMs, cloud infrastructure, and SaaS platforms. Unlike traditional security tools built to monitor human-machine interactions, Arrakis focuses on the behavior and activities of non-human AI agents. Core capabilities are organized into four operational steps: - Discover & Inventory: Builds a live inventory of all AI agents operating across environments, including unsanctioned ones. - Profile Behavior: Constructs dynamic, AI-driven behavioral profiles for each non-human agent, capturing context and permissions. - Monitor in Real-Time: Continuously compares agent actions against organizational security policies. - Detect & Respond: Blocks anomalous or risky activities such as data exfiltration, unauthorized service activation, or privilege abuse. Coverage areas include: - Endpoint Agent Awareness: Observability over coding assistants, desktop copilots, personal AI tools, and locally connected MCP servers. - MCP & Plugin Governance: Inline gateways for MCP with vulnerability correlation and threat detection. - Shadow AI & Cloud Telemetry: Browser-based discovery, AWS integrations, and dev container monitoring. - Identity & Accountability: Okta integrations modeling agents as non-human identities, linking humans, agents, and data stores into a unified graph. - Operational Readiness & Compliance: AI red-teaming playbooks simulating RAG poisoning and AI worms, with compliance mappings for ISO 42001, EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and SOC 2. The platform includes a dedicated research arm (ArrakisLabs) staffed by former Microsoft security researchers that develops detection capabilities for AI-specific attack techniques and feeds findings into the platform.
Common questions about Arrakis Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Arrakis Security Platform is Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents, developed by Arrakis Security. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI Observability, AI Governance.
Arrakis Security Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Arrakis Security Platform integrates natively with AWS, Okta. Integration support lets security teams connect Arrakis Security Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Arrakis Security Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Arrakis Security Platform is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI Observability, AI Governance, Shadow AI. It supports workflows including live inventory and discovery of sanctioned and unsanctioned ai agents, dynamic behavioral profiling of non-human agents, real-time monitoring of agent actions against security policies. Teams typically adopt Arrakis Security Platform when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/arrakis-security-platform
Arrakis Security Platform is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://arrakis.security/platform or contact Arrakis Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Arrakis Security Platform include:
Compare all Arrakis Security Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/arrakis-security-platform
Arrakis Security Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI Observability, AI Governance, Shadow AI, Non-Human Identity. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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