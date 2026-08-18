Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Gradient for Agents is a control plane for securing AI agents throughout their lifecycle, built on hardware-anchored identity and cryptographic verification mechanisms. Core security mechanisms: - Composite Agent Identity: An agent's identity is a cryptographic measurement of its code, model weights, system prompt, and registered tools. Any change to these components invalidates the identity. - Platform-Anchored Keys: Private keys are generated inside the hardware root of trust of the host (cloud instance, server, laptop, or GPU) and cannot be extracted. Credentials are hardware-bound and short-lived. - Continuous Re-verification: Agent identity and integrity are re-verified on a sub-minute clock before every credential renewal, rather than only at onboarding. - Agent Capability Tokens (ACTs): Permissions are issued as short-lived, task-scoped tokens. An agent holds only the authority needed for its current task window. - Governed Delegation: Whether an agent can spawn sub-agents is token-governed. Child agents are strictly bounded to no more than their parent's permissions and lifetime. - End-to-End Provenance: Every delegation is cryptographically traceable from sub-agent to parent agent to the originating human or team. The platform extends to CI/CD pipelines, service accounts, and automated workloads beyond AI agents. It integrates with existing identity providers and directories without acting as a data-path proxy or requiring TLS decryption. Credentials are issued as standard certificates. It is aligned with NSA-led Five Eyes guidance and Anthropic's Zero Trust for AI Agents framework.
Common questions about Gradient for Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Gradient for Agents is Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens, developed by Gradient. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, Zero Trust Architecture.
Gradient for Agents offers the following core capabilities:
Gradient for Agents is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Gradient for Agents is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, Zero Trust Architecture, Authentication. It supports workflows including composite agent identity based on code, model weights, system prompt, and tools, hardware-anchored private key generation (platform-anchored keys), continuous sub-minute re-verification of agent identity and integrity. Teams typically adopt Gradient for Agents when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/gradient-for-agents
Gradient for Agents is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.gradient.tech/gradient-for-agents/ or contact Gradient directly.
Popular alternatives to Gradient for Agents include:
Compare all Gradient for Agents alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/gradient-for-agents
Gradient for Agents is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, Zero Trust Architecture, Authentication, Authorization. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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