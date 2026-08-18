Gradient for Agents Description

Gradient for Agents is a control plane for securing AI agents throughout their lifecycle, built on hardware-anchored identity and cryptographic verification mechanisms. Core security mechanisms: - Composite Agent Identity: An agent's identity is a cryptographic measurement of its code, model weights, system prompt, and registered tools. Any change to these components invalidates the identity. - Platform-Anchored Keys: Private keys are generated inside the hardware root of trust of the host (cloud instance, server, laptop, or GPU) and cannot be extracted. Credentials are hardware-bound and short-lived. - Continuous Re-verification: Agent identity and integrity are re-verified on a sub-minute clock before every credential renewal, rather than only at onboarding. - Agent Capability Tokens (ACTs): Permissions are issued as short-lived, task-scoped tokens. An agent holds only the authority needed for its current task window. - Governed Delegation: Whether an agent can spawn sub-agents is token-governed. Child agents are strictly bounded to no more than their parent's permissions and lifetime. - End-to-End Provenance: Every delegation is cryptographically traceable from sub-agent to parent agent to the originating human or team. The platform extends to CI/CD pipelines, service accounts, and automated workloads beyond AI agents. It integrates with existing identity providers and directories without acting as a data-path proxy or requiring TLS decryption. Credentials are issued as standard certificates. It is aligned with NSA-led Five Eyes guidance and Anthropic's Zero Trust for AI Agents framework.