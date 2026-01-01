Top picks: Agen.co Discover, Arrakis Security Platform, Agen.co Platform — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Agen Observability alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agen Observability is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Agen.co. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Agen.co Discover, Arrakis Security Platform, Agen.co Platform, Agen.co Personas, and Evoke Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agen Observability, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Shares 8 capabilities with Agen Observability: Inventory, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +4 more
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen Observability: Visibility, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +3 more
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen Observability: Inventory, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +3 more
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen Observability: Inventory, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +3 more
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen Observability: Inventory, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen Observability: Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance +2 more
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen Observability: RBAC, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +3 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agen Observability: Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, AI Governance, Shadow AI +1 more
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
AI agent security platform providing visibility, risk mgmt & governance
Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agen Observability.
The most popular alternatives to Agen Observability include Agen.co Discover, Arrakis Security Platform, Agen.co Platform, Agen.co Personas, and Evoke Security. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agen Observability listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agen Observability is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agen Observability is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.