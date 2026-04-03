Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Raven Runtime AI Agents is a runtime security platform that provides visibility and control over AI agents operating inside production applications. The platform addresses three core problems: - AI agents blend into normal application behavior using legitimate libraries, frameworks, and APIs, making them indistinguishable from normal traffic to traditional security tools - Shadow AI agents created by developers or vendors without centralized security approval bypass IAM reviews, policy enforcement, and audit trails - External controls such as network controls, API gateways, and IAM policies lack visibility into in-process agent decisions Core capabilities: - Runtime AI Agent Discovery: Automatically discovers AI agents running in production, including embedded agents, framework-based agents, and tool-driven workflows, without requiring registration, tagging, or manual inventory - Real Behavior Monitoring: Monitors what agents actually do at runtime, including what data they access, which APIs and tools they invoke, and which code paths they execute - Policy-Based Runtime Control: Allows security teams to define permitted agent actions and can alert on or block unsafe actions in real time before data leaks or misuse occurs - Developer Attribution and Accountability: Traces every agent action back to the owning service, deployment, code change, and author The platform operates inside the application runtime rather than at the model or request layer, distinguishing it from AI guardrails or prompt monitoring tools. It does not require code changes, agent instrumentation, language-specific SDKs, or prompt modification. It uses passive runtime instrumentation designed for production environments with low performance overhead. Supported languages include Java, Node.js, Python, Go, and others in polyglot environments.
Common questions about Raven Runtime AI Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Raven Runtime AI Agents is Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps, developed by Raven. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Runtime Security, Shadow AI.
Raven Runtime AI Agents offers the following core capabilities:
Raven Runtime AI Agents is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Raven Runtime AI Agents is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Runtime Security, Shadow AI, AI Observability. It supports workflows including automatic runtime discovery of ai agents in production without registration or tagging, real-time monitoring of agent behavior including data access, api calls, and code paths, policy-based runtime controls to alert or block unsafe agent actions. Teams typically adopt Raven Runtime AI Agents when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/raven-runtime-ai-agents
Raven Runtime AI Agents is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://raven.io/runtime-ai-agents or contact Raven directly.
Popular alternatives to Raven Runtime AI Agents include:
Compare all Raven Runtime AI Agents alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/raven-runtime-ai-agents
Raven Runtime AI Agents is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Runtime Security, Shadow AI, AI Observability, AI Governance. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.