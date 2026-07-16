Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Neo is an agentic software control platform designed to give security operations teams visibility and policy enforcement over AI tools and autonomous software running within an organization. The platform operates through a lightweight endpoint agent (25MB) that observes application behavior, connects it to identity and intent, and enforces policy at runtime. It is designed to complement existing endpoint, identity, network, and data security controls rather than replace them. Core capabilities include: - Inventory and discovery: Neo scans and catalogs all AI tools, agents, extensions, MCP servers, CLIs, and embedded AI functions across endpoints. An initial inventory scan is designed to complete in under 15 minutes. - Policy engine: Security teams can write and deploy policies using a built-in LLM chatbot interface. Policies can allow, block, redirect, or hold actions for human approval, and all decisions are preserved in an audit trail. - Runtime enforcement: Neo enforces policies at the application runtime layer, covering actions such as blocking unsigned MCP servers, quarantining prompt injection attempts, restricting file access, flagging credential exposure, and holding large data exports. - Audit mode: Teams can begin in a non-enforcement audit mode to inventory activity and validate policy impact before activating enforcement rules. - Identity and SOC integration: Full deployment is designed to integrate with identity providers (IdP) and SOC environments within one hour. Neo targets AI tools including coding assistants, desktop AI applications, and AI-embedded SaaS platforms. It addresses risks arising from agentic software that can interpret goals, invoke tools, chain actions, and operate autonomously under valid permissions.
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Neo is Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime, developed by Neo. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Shadow AI.
Neo offers the following core capabilities:
Neo integrates natively with Claude Code, Gemini CLI, GitHub Copilot, OpenAI Codex, ChatGPT desktop, Perplexity, Mistral Le Chat, Slack AI, Notion AI, Salesforce Agentforce. Integration support lets security teams connect Neo to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Neo is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Neo is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Shadow AI, LLM Security. It supports workflows including lightweight endpoint agent for ai tool discovery and inventory, real-time policy enforcement at application runtime, llm-assisted policy authoring and deployment. Teams typically adopt Neo when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/neo
Neo is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.neo.ai/platform or contact Neo directly.
Popular alternatives to Neo include:
Compare all Neo alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/neo
Neo is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Shadow AI, LLM Security, AI Governance. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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